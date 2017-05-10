TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Chesswood Group Limited ("Chesswood") (TSX: CHW) announced today the voting results for the election of its board of directors, which took place at its Annual Meeting held on May 10, 2017. A total of approximately 10,441,287 shares (approximately 57.99% of 18,004,904 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 24, 2017 were elected as directors of Chesswood at the meeting. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clare R. Copeland 8,631,616 83.43 1,714,043 16.57 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert J. Day 10,341,324 99.96 4,335 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Samuel L. Leeper 9,686,695 93.63 658,964 6.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Obront 9,689,595 93.66 656,064 6.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Barry Shafran 10,199,107 98.58 146,552 1.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Frederick Steiner 10,115,717 97.78 229,942 2.22 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

BDO Canada LLP was re-appointment as auditors for the ensuing year by 99.97% of the votes cast.

Chesswood also announced that in connection with the election of directors at the Annual Meeting the number of directors decreased from 7 to 6.

About Chesswood Group Limited

Through two wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S. and Canada, Chesswood Group Limited is North America's only publicly-traded commercial equipment finance company focused on small and medium-sized businesses. Our Colorado-based Pawnee Leasing Corporation, founded in 1982, finances a highly diversified portfolio of commercial equipment leases and loans through established relationships with over 600 independent brokers in the lower 48 states. In Canada, Blue Chip Leasing Corporation has been originating and servicing commercial equipment leases and loans since 1996, and today operates through a nationwide network of more than 50 independent brokers.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Chesswood's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CHW (convertible debentures: CHW.DB).

To learn more about Chesswood Group Limited, visit www.ChesswoodGroup.com.

The separate websites of Chesswood Group Limited's operating businesses are at www.PawneeLeasing.com and www.BlueChipLeasing.com.

