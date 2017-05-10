TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX)(CSE: PTX.CN)(CNSX: PTX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") has engaged Hello Digital Marketing of Winnipeg, Manitoba to develop an online community platform which will become the top marketplace and resource for a broad audience of marijuana and cannabis users, community ambassadors and vendors. While this is the ultimate target, Platinex intends to be attracting vendors and customers to generate revenue from non-controlled products related to the cannabis industry well before the legalization of Marijuana.

James R Trusler, President & CEO of Platinex, states: "We are pleased to be able to work with Hello Digital Marketing a high profile, exuberant, enthusiastic, digital marketing and website design agency. In its brief history Hello Digital Marketing has partnered with several industry-leading platforms with superb results."

Joshua Hay, Partner, Business Development, Hello Digital Marketing Limited said, "Hello is excited to work with the team at Platinex to begin provisioning the discovery and design process for CannabisMall.Shop and CannabisMall.Org web portals. This initial project will cover the research and benchmarks, design, and development of brand assets and concepts for both the online marketplace (CannabisMall.Shop) and the online community (CannabisMall.Org) and will outline the objectives and strategy to launch the platform prior to legalization in 2018. The marketplace functionality will be built and in place, ready to accept payments and fulfill orders well before Marijuana becomes legalized in Canada."

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex is currently focusing efforts on the timely and strategic development of an online platform for the cannabis industry. At the same time Platinex has been focusing its mining business efforts in assembling a very large property in the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi greenstone Belt. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

About Hello Digital Marketing Ltd.

Hello Digital Marketing Limited, founded in 2013 is a website design & digital marketing agency based in Winnipeg, MB Canada. Hello provides strategy, design, and development of B2C and B2B web experiences for a wide variety of brands from small boutique shops to large international organizations in a range of industries. Hello believes in outsmarting, not outspending. The company takes a holistic approach to digital marketing, leveraging data and insights before making critical decisions and improvements to projects, and platforms.

