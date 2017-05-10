Global Gene Therapy Technologies, Markets and Companies Research Report 2017-2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Gene Therapy - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering.

Gene therapy can now combine with antisense techniques such as RNA interference (RNAi), further increasing the therapeutic applications. This report takes broad overview of gene therapy and is the most up-to-date presentation from the author on this topic built-up from a series of gene therapy report written by him during the past decade including a textbook of gene therapy and a book on gene therapy companies. This report describes the setbacks of gene therapy and renewed interest in the topic



Gene therapy technologies are described in detail including viral vectors, nonviral vectors and cell therapy with genetically modified vectors. Gene therapy is an excellent method of drug delivery and various routes of administration as well as targeted gene therapy are described. There is an introduction to technologies for gene suppression as well as molecular diagnostics to detect and monitor gene expression.



Clinical applications of gene therapy are extensive and cover most systems and their disorders. Full chapters are devoted to genetic syndromes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and viral infections with emphasis on AIDS. Applications of gene therapy in veterinary medicine, particularly for treating cats and dogs, are included.



The markets for gene therapy are difficult to estimate as there is only one approved gene therapy product and it is marketed in China since 2004. Gene therapy markets are estimated for the years 2016-2026. The estimates are based on epidemiology of diseases to be treated with gene therapy, the portion of those who will be eligible for these treatments, competing technologies and the technical developments anticipated in the next decades. In spite of some setbacks, the future for gene therapy is bright.The markets for DNA vaccines are calculated separately as only genetically modified vaccines and those using viral vectors are included in the gene therapy markets



Profiles of 187 companies involved in developing gene therapy are presented along with 232 collaborations. There were only 44 companies involved in this area in 1995. In spite of some failures and mergers, the number of companies has increased more than 4-fold within a decade.



Key Topics Covered:



Part I: Technologies & Markets



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Gene Therapy Technologies



3. Clinical Applications of Gene Therapy



4. Gene Therapy of Genetic Disorders



5. Gene Therapy of Cancer



6. Gene Therapy of Neurological Disorders



7. Gene Therapy of Cardiovascular Disorders



8. Gene therapy of viral infections



9. Research, Development and Future of Gene Therapy



10. Regulatory, Safety, Ethical Patent Issues of Gene Therapy



11. Markets for Gene Therapy



Part II: Companies



13. Companies involved in Gene Therapy



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9jzl3f/gene_therapy

