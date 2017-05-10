

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) announced the retirement of Mario Longhi from the company on June 30, 2017. He stepped down as CEO on May 8, 2017, but he will remain on the board and serve as an employee of the company, providing transitional support, until his retirement. On May 8, David Burritt, currently president and COO, was elected by the board to assume the position of president and CEO as well as become a member of the board.



'When I came to the company, I envisioned a five-year tenure, which I have completed. I am proud of the progress we have made, which solely resides on the people of this company,' said Longhi.



