A.M. Best has received the award as the Latin America Rating Agency of the Year at the Reactions Fifth Latin Re/Insurance Awards event in Miami, FL. Accepting the award was Midori Honda, market development manager, representing A.M. Best's Mexico City office.

"This award symbolizes our contribution and commitment to the market as we celebrate more than 15 years in the region and the last three years with a subsidiary based in Mexico City," said Manuel Calderon, managing director of A.M. Best América Latina.

This was the second-straight year that A.M. Best has won the Latin America Rating Agency of the Year award, and the third time it was won since the event began in 2013. The awards are the result of an independent judging process. Please see coverage of the awards ceremony at www.reactionsnet.com.

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

