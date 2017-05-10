VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Methanex Corporation (TSX: MX)(NASDAQ: MEOH) will be presenting at the upcoming BMO Capital Markets 12th Annual Farm to Market Conference in New York City, NY. Mr. John Floren, Methanex's President and CEO, will speak to investors on Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 at approximately 2:50 p.m. ET (11:50 a.m. PT).

Interested participants can access a live webcast of the presentation through the Company's website at https://www.methanex.com/investor-relations/events. The length of the webcast will be approximately 40 minutes. The webcast will be available on our website for three weeks following the conference.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

