CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ)(NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on May 4, 2017. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Votes For Votes Withheld -------------------------------- 804,831,363 28,548,320 Catherine M. Best 96.57% 3.43% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 818,961,937 14,419,842 N. Murray Edwards 98.27% 1.73% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 830,931,096 2,450,683 Timothy W. Faithfull 99.71% 0.29% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 829,006,486 4,375,293 Honourable Gary A. Filmon 99.47% 0.53% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 832,492,003 889,776 Christopher L. Fong 99.89% 0.11% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 817,012,951 16,368,828 Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 98.04% 1.96% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 815,426,413 17,955,366 Wilfred A. Gobert 97.85% 2.15% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 827,769,478 5,612,301 Steve W. Laut 99.33% 0.67% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 812,608,680 20,773,099 Honourable Frank J. McKenna 97.51% 2.49% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 821,512,604 11,869,175 David A. Tuer 98.58% 1.42% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 813,655,182 19,726,597 Annette M. Verschuren 97.63% 2.37% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Withheld -------------------------------- 2. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix 832,320,723 15,934,432 their remuneration. 98.12% 1.88% Votes For Votes Against -------------------------------- 3. The Corporation's approach to executive 794,737,084 38,644,393 compensation. 95.36% 4.64%

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

