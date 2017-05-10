According to the latest market study released by Technavio, thecommercial foodservices equipment (CFSE) market in the US is expected to reach USD 108.4 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 6%.

This research report titled 'CSFE Market in the US 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The growth of CSFE market in the US is driven by the growth of the foodservice market coupled with the strategic alliance between vendors. For instance, in November 2015, Blendtec entered a partnership with Jamba Juice, a leading juice bar chain based in the US, to improve its operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

Technavio's analysts categorize the CSFE market in the US into seven major segments by product. They are:

Primary cooking equipment

Food preparation equipment

Refrigeration and ice machines

Foodservices disposables and gloves

Ware washing

Storage and handling equipment

Food holding and serving equipment

The top three product segments for the CSFE market in the US market are discussed below:

Primary cooking equipment

The primary cooking equipment segment consists of broilers, braising pans, char broilers, fryers, cook-chill systems, oil filtration systems, griddles, grills, ovens, pasta cookers, panini grills, ranges, rice cookers, steamers, smokers, tilting skillets, and toasters.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead food service research analyst from Technavio, "Primary cooking equipment are popular among full-service restaurants, hotels, and catering companies. Foodservice establishments that offer fine dining and those that serve fried, baked, and grilled food use the primary cooking equipment

Food preparation equipment

The food preparation equipment segment includes breading machines, blenders, bread-slicers, dough preparation equipment, food processors, juicers and mixers, meat processers, salad/vegetable washers and dryers, scales, and slicers. These are widely used in all end-user segments.

In conventional beverage blenders, regular cleaning and rinsing lead to the wastage of water. It also accounts for nearly 10% ingredient wastage. To overcome these challenges, manufacturers are coming up with technologically advanced commercial beverage blenders that automate production.

Refrigeration and ice machine

"Commercial refrigerators and ice machines are a significant part of commercial kitchens. The refrigeration and ice machine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period," adds Manu.

Refrigerators are mostly used in commercial kitchens to store raw materials, prepared food, and cold beverages. For instance, cold display cases are used in bakeries and retail stores where various types of cold food and beverages such as cakes, pastries, ice creams, and other desserts need to be displayed.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Manitowoc Foodservice

Illinois Tool Works

Middleby

Standex International

