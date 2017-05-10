

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) updated its 2017 financial guidance based on good second-quarter results and the completion of Cynosure acquisition. On a non-GAAP basis, the company now expects EPS in a range of $1.98 to $2.02 compared to previous range of $1.90 to $1.94. Non-GAAP revenue is now expected in the range of $3.05 to $3.08 billion compared to previous guidance of $2.785 to $2.825 billion.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2017, on a non-GAAP basis, Hologic expects: EPS of $0.48 to $0.50; and revenue in the range of $790 to $805 million.



For the fiscal second quarter ended April 1, 2017, non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 increased 6.4%. Revenue of $715.4 million increased 3.2%, or 3.8% in constant currency terms. Excluding the effects of blood screening and the acquired Cynosure business, base business revenue increased 4.7%, or 5.4% in constant currency terms, while non-GAAP EPS grew 21.6%.



