

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) released earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $5.64 million, or $0.16 per share. This was up from $1.20 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 92.2% to $84.46 million. This was up from $43.94 million last year.



Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.64 Mln. vs. $1.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 370.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 433.3% -Revenue (Q1): $84.46 Mln vs. $43.94 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 92.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX