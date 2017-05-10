Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME). Our investigation concerns whether Pingtan Marine has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 10, 2017, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the Company "has engaged in fraudulent and illegal activities that conceal the reality that its shares likely have zero value." The report further alleged that the Company has financed international crimes, such as fraud, poaching, and human trafficking. Following this news, Pingtan Marine shares fell $1.16 per share, or over 28.2%, to close at $2.95 on May 10, 2017.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pingtan Marine securities and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Pingtan Marine, please go to www.bespc.com/pme. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

SOURCE: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.