PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Silver Wheaton Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters Including Change of Name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TSX: SLW
NYSE: SLW

Silver Wheaton Corp. ("Silver Wheaton" or the "Company") (TSX: SLW) (NYSE: SLW) announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Silver Wheaton at the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below:

Votes
    Nominee               Votes For   % For   Withheld  % Withheld
    George L. Brack      231,917,476  98.55%  3,409,778   1.45%
    John A. Brough       228,048,029  96.91%  7,279,225   3.09%
    R. Peter Gillin      230,546,802  97.97%  4,780,452   2.03%
    Chantal Gosselin     233,044,610  99.03%  2,282,644   0.97%
    Douglas M. Holtby    232,648,392  98.86%  2,678,862   1.14%
    Charles A. Jeannes   233,580,015  99.26%  1,747,239   0.74%
    Eduardo Luna         226,364,782  96.19%  8,962,472   3.81%
    Randy V.J. Smallwood 233,042,291  99.03%  2,284,963   0.97%

In addition, the following special matters were approved by shareholders at the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the change of name of Silver Wheaton Corp. to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was carried with 98% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution; and
  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Mr. Lawrence Bell, one of our directors, did not stand for election at the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. "Larry has been an integral part of Silver Wheaton's growth since 2006. Over the years, he has provided valuable contributions and expertise. On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Larry for his leadership and wish him the very best in retirement," said Doug Holtby, Chairman of Silver Wheaton.

Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Silver Wheaton Corp., Tel: +1-800-380-8687, Email: info@silverwheaton.com, Website: http://www.silverwheaton.com



