

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK) reported that its first-quarter consolidated profit after taxes improved to 13.7 million euros from 7.5 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 0.25 euros compared to 0.14 euros, prior year. EBITDA rose by 46.4% to 35.1 million euros from 24.0 million euros, last year.



The company said a decline in overall revenue by 11.8% to 152.9 million euros from 173.4 million euros, prior year, is essentially a consequence of the restructuring of its subsidiary Phone House. Subscriber base increased compared with the previous year by 818,000 subscribers (29.2%) to 3.615 million subscribers. Drillisch increased service revenue by 21.3% over the same period of the previous year to 151.1 million euros.



Drillisch said its plans for fiscal 2017 foresee an increase in the EBITDA to a figure between 160 million and 170 million euros. The Management and Supervisory Boards have submitted a dividend proposal for 2016 of 1.80 euros to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on 18 May 2017.



