CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- GRANITE OIL CORP. ("Granite" or the "Company") (TSX: GXO)(OTCQX: GXOCF) is pleased to announce the results from its 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2017, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The voting results for each of the matters voted on by the shareholders at the Meeting is provided below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

The shareholders passed a resolution fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at seven. The vote in respect of this matter was carried out by ballot. The detailed results of voting are as follows.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18,487,020 99.98 2,913 0.02

2. Election of Directors

All of the nominees named in the Company's Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company. The vote in respect of this matter was carried out by ballot. The detailed results of voting are as follows.

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kevin Andrus 15,238,365 82.42 3,249,568 17.58 Brendan Carrigy 18,484,254 99.98 3,679 0.02 Martin Cheyne 18,474,893 99.93 13,040 0.07 Henry Hamm 15,248,073 82.48 3,239,860 17.52 Michael Kabanuk 18,483,854 99.98 4,079 0.02 Dennis Nerland 12,178,382 65.87 6,309,551 34.13 Bradley Porter 15,191,502 82.17 3,296,431 17.83

3. Reappointment of Auditor

The shareholders approved the reappointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. The vote in respect of this matter was carried out by ballot. The detailed results of voting are as follows.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18,413,740 99.59 76,193 0.41

