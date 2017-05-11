Global $33 Billion Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global market for water and wastewater treatment chemicals is projected to cross USD33 billion by 2025, on account of increasing merger & acquisitions and expanding product portfolios of companies.

Rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization across all regions globally is deteriorating water quality. This coupled with scarcity of fresh water resources is driving demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals that would aid in removing contaminants from water and make it fit for use.

Some of the popular water and wastewater treatment chemicals used across the globe in various end use industries include coagulants & flocculants, biocides, pH adjusters & softeners, corrosion and scale inhibitors, among others. Manufacturers of water and wastewater treatment chemicals are undertaking R&D efforts to improve physical and chemical properties of their products and make them suitable for use across various end use industries.



Robust pace of industrialization, especially across developing countries coupled with growing focus on use of recycled water for non-drinking applications across various end use industries is projected to augur well for global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the coming years. Moreover, coagulants and flocculants dominate demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals across the globe due to high effectiveness of these chemicals. Few of the major players operating in global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market include Ecolab, GE Water, Kurita, Kemira and BASF among others.



Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market discusses



Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Wastewater, Municipal, & Others), By Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters & Softeners, & Others)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Global Water Prices

Rising Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals from Power Industry

Expanding Product Portfolio

Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals in Desalination Applications

Growing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions in Global Water & Wastewater Chemicals Market

Increasing Number of Foreign Investments

Expanding Base of Dealers and Distributors

Rising Demand for Eco-friendly Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

Increasing Adoption of Anaerobic Digestion

Rising Demand for Zero Liquid Discharge

