Global $33 Billion Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025" report to their offering.
Global market for water and wastewater treatment chemicals is projected to cross USD33 billion by 2025, on account of increasing merger & acquisitions and expanding product portfolios of companies.
Rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization across all regions globally is deteriorating water quality. This coupled with scarcity of fresh water resources is driving demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals that would aid in removing contaminants from water and make it fit for use.
Some of the popular water and wastewater treatment chemicals used across the globe in various end use industries include coagulants & flocculants, biocides, pH adjusters & softeners, corrosion and scale inhibitors, among others. Manufacturers of water and wastewater treatment chemicals are undertaking R&D efforts to improve physical and chemical properties of their products and make them suitable for use across various end use industries.
Robust pace of industrialization, especially across developing countries coupled with growing focus on use of recycled water for non-drinking applications across various end use industries is projected to augur well for global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the coming years. Moreover, coagulants and flocculants dominate demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals across the globe due to high effectiveness of these chemicals. Few of the major players operating in global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market include Ecolab, GE Water, Kurita, Kemira and BASF among others.
Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market discusses
- Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Wastewater, Municipal, & Others), By Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters & Softeners, & Others)
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Increasing Global Water Prices
- Rising Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals from Power Industry
- Expanding Product Portfolio
- Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals in Desalination Applications
- Growing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions in Global Water & Wastewater Chemicals Market
- Increasing Number of Foreign Investments
- Expanding Base of Dealers and Distributors
- Rising Demand for Eco-friendly Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals
- Increasing Adoption of Anaerobic Digestion
- Rising Demand for Zero Liquid Discharge
Companies Mentioned
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- BASF SE
- BWA Water Additives UK Limited
- Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.
- Carus Corporation
- ChemTreat, Inc.
- Ecolab
- GE Water and Process Technologies
- Hydrite Chemical Co.
- Ion Exchange India Limited
- Kemira Oyj
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Lonza AG
- Mid South Chemical Co.
- Sicagen India Limited
- Solenis LLC
- Synwater Technologies Pvt Ltd
- The Chemours Company
- Thermax Limited
- Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A.
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vjg2ms/global_water_and
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716