Manu Gupta, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on food service sector, says, "The end-users in the market also look for the type of control and the thickness of the countertop griddle as it helps in bringing operational efficiency and temperature consistency. The manufacturers of the countertop griddle provide different kinds of griddle plates that have thicknesses of inch, 1 inch, or more

The manufacturers in the market are providing flat or grooved countertop griddles that are either polished or have chrome plate. The flat countertop griddles are mostly applicable for delivering consistent performance and reliability. Some of the manufacturers provide grooved griddles that provide score marks, wherein the excess of grease is channeled into the excess grease trough.

The top three emerging trends driving the global countertop griddle marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing preference for thick griddle plates

Most end-users operating commercial electric griddles are specific about the type of griddle plate while purchasing griddles; independent foodservice restaurants and premium steakhouses use griddle plates of varying thicknesses. Griddle manufacturers mainly offer three measurements of griddle plate thickness: inch, inch, and 1 inch.

"Based on various parameters, one-inch thick griddle plates are mostly preferred by foodservice establishments. Griddles with thin plates are more likely to crack and distort when frozen food is cooked continuously at high temperatures," according to Manu.

Growing demand for griddles with high production efficiency

The growth of the global countertop griddle market is mainly influenced by the increasing demand for food prepared on electric griddles. Foodservice establishments are focusing more on producing increased volume of quality food. To increase the production efficiency of countertop griddles, manufacturers are improvising on the product design and features.

Some countertop griddle manufacturers provide equipment with features such as even heat distribution on the griddle plate so that the heat is evenly distributed to every corner of the griddle plate. The heating element located underneath the griddle plate is placed in such a way that the heat is distributed evenly.

Technological advancements

The technology used in commercial countertop griddles is improving. The manufacturers in the market provide different kinds of griddles that are flat, grooved, chrome-finished, or double-sided. These are available in both the countertop gas griddles and countertop electric griddles.

Induction technology is a relatively new addition to the electric griddle segment. Induction griddles consist of an induction coil located beneath the griddle plate, which generates a magnetic field and heats up the griddle plate directly. The set temperature reaches the induction griddle plate quicker than the conventional electric griddles.

The key vendors are as follows:

Lang World

Garland Group

Star Manufacturing International

Vulcan

