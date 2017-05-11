Swiss Lake House Built By The Founding Family Of Haute Couture To Be Sold By Celebrity Favoured Auction House

NEW YORK, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Chateau de Promenthoux, a nineteenth century residence, built as a summer residence for Jean-Philippe Worth, the son of celebrated Parisian imperial fashion designer Charles-Frederic Worth, who is widely recognised with having founded the haute couture movement, and designed by Stephen Sauvestre, the architect behind the Eiffel Tower, is coming onto the open market for the first time in over 50 years. The historic home is to be auctioned by Concierge Auctions, a luxury property auction house favoured by celebrities and discerning vendors all over the world. The lake house will be sold on 15 June to the highest bidder.

Situated on the north shore of Lake Geneva, the c1896 property offers an impressive 1,300 square metres (14,000 square feet) of accommodation, set within 3.7 hectares (9.1 acres) of picturesque forest and parkland and features distinctive arched pillar design from the foundation of the Eiffel Tower repeated in the arching stone pillars of the lake house.

Internally, the property is arranged over four storeys and includes four ballroom sized reception rooms, eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, multiple kitchens, a library, a study and separate staff accommodation. A number of balconies allow for panoramic views onto the lake and the property further benefits from its own private harbour, reputedly the largest on Lake Geneva. The unique design of the house, which overhangs the water, also allows for private mooring underneath the property itself.

Despite its secluded position, the property is just 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the city centre of Geneva.

Linda Durand, a member of the family selling the property, comments: "This is a wonderful home in which to bring up a family, as I have done, with our children able to enjoy swimming, sailing, windsurfing and water skiing directly from the house. The private position is so idyllic, although it is nonetheless just a five minute drive from the nearest town."

Charlie Smith, European advisor to Concierge Auctions, comments: "This is certainly one of the most significant houses in the Geneva region, whose fascinating history and beautifully preserved period features lend the property a real sense of glamour. I would expect its sale to attract attention from Swiss-based financiers or business professionals, able to appreciate the rare opportunity this auction offers for purchasing a unique property in a highly sought-after location."

The property will be sold to the highest bidder at auction on 15 June. The property has previously been quietly offered at 48 million francs. Interested bidders should check residency requirements with the Canton de Vaud - more information is available here http://www.vd.ch/.

