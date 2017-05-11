

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is updating its mobile app and web search results by adding a new event search feature.



Google users can now find local events, like concerts, art exhibits, lectures, festivals, sports, which will now show up in a special 'events' box when searching queries for events.



According to Google, it has added the new feature after receiving millions of daily search queries related to finding local events and activities.



The local event feature will roll out to Google users in the US starting on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX