IoT Market in ASEAN Countries by Infrastructure and Applications in Industry Verticals 2017-2022 - Smart City and Smart Home will Spike the IoT Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IoT Market in ASEAN Countries by Infrastructure (Platforms, Hardware, and Software) and Applications in Industry Verticals 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries include Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. This block of countries represents a fast growing economic region that is anticipated to be an important market for the Internet of Things (IoT), particularly for Industrial IoT as ASEAN nations are an important group in the manufacturing vertical.

Industry vertical coverage for each ASEAN country includes:

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Building Automation

Consumer Electronics

Education

Financial Institution

Government and Military

Healthcare

Industrial/Manufacturing

Logistics Sector

Oil & Gas and Mining

Retail

Security & Surveillance

Smart City

Telecommunication & IT

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 IoT Functional Diagram

2.2 IoT Market Trends in 2017

2.2.1 IoT Components will Grow Exponentially

2.2.2 Edge Devices and Analytics will play Critical Role

2.2.3 Network and Connectivity will be a Tough Choice

2.2.4 Regulatory and Standardization Effort will Start Shaping the IoT Market

2.2.5 Security and Privacy will have High Concern

2.2.6 Smart City and Smart Home will Spike the IoT Growth



3 IoT Market Progress and Impact Analysis

3.1 Enterprise IoT Adoption Statistics

3.2 IoT Enterprise IT Budget

3.3 Cloud Deployment, IoT Integration and Business Transformation

3.4 IoT Security Measures

3.5 IoT Enterprise Benefit Metrics

3.6 IoT ROI Impact



4 IoT Market and Ecosystem Analysis

4.1 IoT Market Stack and Economic Impact Analysis

4.2 Vendor Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 IoT Market Category Analysis

4.4 IoT Market Application Areas

4.5 IoT Direct Investment, Market Partnership, Alliances, and Use Case

4.6 IoT Network Connection and Role of MNOs

4.7 Local IoT Innovation



5 ASEAN IoT Solution Market 2017 - 2022



6 ASEAN IoT Connected Device & Things 2017 - 2022

6.1 IoT Connected Device 2017 - 2022

6.1.1 Total IoT System Connected Device

6.1.2 IoT System Connected Device by Type

6.1.3 IoT System Connected Device by IoT Sector

6.1.4 IoT System Connected Device by Industry Vertical

6.1.5 IoT System Connected Device by ASEAN Countries



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s6qs93/iot_market_in

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716