

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will release a raft of data on Thursday, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap March figures for current account and April numbers for bank lending, bankruptcies and the eco watchers survey.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 2.593 trillion yen, down from 2.813 trillion yen in February. Bank lending was up 3.0 percent on year in March, while bankruptcies climbed an annual 5.36 percent.



The eco watchers survey is expected to show a score of 47.8, up from 47.4 in March; the survey outlook came in at 48.1 in March.



New Zealand will provide April numbers for food prices; in March, prices were down 0.4 percent on month and up 1.3 percent on year.



Malaysia will see March figures for manufacturing and industrial production. In February, manufacturing production was up 6.5 percent on year, while industrial production added an annual 4.7 percent.



The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.00 percent.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia are closed on Thursday in observance of Wesak Day, and will re-open on Friday.



