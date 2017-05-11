

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has acquired Owlchemy Labs, a VR game studio behind award-winning games like Job Simulator and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality.



In a blog post, the founding team of the Austin-based Owlchemy Labs said it has been acquired and will be joining the team at Google.



'Today is a REAAAALLY BIG day for Owlchemy. We're positively thrilled to announce that Owlchemy Labs has been acquired by Google!'



'Together, we'll be working to create engaging, immersive games and developing new interaction models across many different platforms to continue bringing the best VR experiences to life. There is so much more to build and learn, so stay tuned,' Google said in a blog post.



Owlchemy will continue developing VR games for multiple platforms with backing from Google.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX