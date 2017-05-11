CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Trilogy Energy Corp. ("Trilogy") (TSX: TET) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2017, the following seven director nominees were elected:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CLAYTON H. (CLAY) RIDDELL 78,953,462 99.79% 164,245 0.21% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- JAMES H. T. (JIM) RIDDELL 78,675,518 99.44% 442,189 0.56% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WILFRED A. (WILF) GOBERT 78,564,516 99.30% 553,191 0.70% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ROBERT M. (BOB) MacDONALD 79,061,646 99.93% 56,061 0.07% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- R. K. (KEITH) MacLEOD 78,779,690 99.57% 338,017 0.43% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- E. MITCHELL (MITCH) SHIER 78,477,866 99.19% 639,841 0.81% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DONALD F. (DON) TEXTOR 78,779,690 99.57% 338,017 0.43% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Also, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation was approved:

------------------------------------------------------ VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD ------------------------------------------------------ Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) ------------------------------------------------------ 81,477,100 99.99% 10,006 0.01% ------------------------------------------------------

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a petroleum and natural gas focused Canadian energy corporation that actively develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Trilogy's geographically concentrated assets are primarily high working interest properties that provide abundant low-risk infill drilling opportunities and good access to infrastructure and processing facilities, many of which are operated and controlled by Trilogy. Trilogy's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TET".

Contacts:

J.H.T. (Jim) Riddell, Chief Executive Officer

J.B. (John) Williams, President and Chief Operating Officer

M.G. (Mike) Kohut, Chief Financial Officer



Trilogy Energy Corp.

#1400, 332 - 6th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0B2

(403) 290-2900

(403) 263-8915 (FAX)



