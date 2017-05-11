Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Analysis 2016 - Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the global markets for "Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices".

The market assessment is performed through standard and the tailored research methodology approach. Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2013 to 2022 for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.



Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.

This report provides:



- Market Sizing estimations and forecasts for 6 years across the given market segments

- Identifying market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Opportunities, )

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Regional and country level market analysis

- Competitive landscaping of major market players

- Company profiling covering the financials, recent activities and the future strategies



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Analysis



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Cardiac Monitoring Device Market by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Implantable loop recorder (ILR)

5.3 Event monitors

5.4 ECG devices

5.4.1 Holter Monitor

5.4.2 Resting ECG

5.4.3 Stress ECG

5.4.4 Single-Lead ECG Devices

5.4.5 3 to 6-Lead ECG Devices

5.4.6 12-Lead ECG Devices

5.4.7 Other ECG devices

5.5 Cardiac output monitoring (COM) devices

5.5.1 Noninvasive COM Devices

5.5.2 Minimally Invasive COM Devices



6 Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Market by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Defibrillators

6.2.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDS)

6.2.2 External Defibrillators

6.2.2.1 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDS)

6.2.2.2 Manual External Defibrillators (MEDS)

6.3 Pacemakers

6.3.1 Remote Pacemakers

6.3.2 Traditional Pacemakers

6.3.3 Implantability

6.3.3.1 Implantable Pacemakers (Icps)

6.3.3.2 External Pacemakers

6.3.4 Technology

6.3.4.1 Single-Chamber Pacemakers

6.3.4.2 Dual-Chamber Pacemakers

6.4 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices

6.4.1 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P)

6.4.2 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D)



7 Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market by End user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Home and Ambulatory Care

7.4 Research institutes and laboratories

7.5 Other End Users



8 Geographical Segmentation



9 Vendor Landscaping



10 Company Profiles

10.1 GE Healthcare

10.2 St. Jude Medical, Inc.

10.3 Schiller AG

10.4 Philips Healthcare

10.5 Mortara Instrument, Inc.

10.6 Medtronic PLC

10.7 Livanova PLC

10.8 Cardiac Science Corporation

10.9 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.10 Biotronik Se & Co., Kg

10.11 Abbott Laboratories



