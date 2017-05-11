Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal logistics marketreport. This research report also lists 28 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006559/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global logistics market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global logistics market is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The major reason for the rapid growth of the market is the increase in imports and exports activities in the key regions across the globe. Companies such as UPS, FedEx, and DB Schenker in various major countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, and China, are outsourcing their manufacturing units to countries where lower costs are incurred.

Competitive vendor landscape

With growing production and trade in most of the regions, the requirement for outsourced logistics is growing. The market is localized and fragmented with many establishments catering to each logistics sub-segment. The market is composed of both big and small players but is largely dominated by SMEs.

"Several companies are entering into mergers and acquiring companies, leading to a consolidation in the market. Competition is therefore intensifying, and vendors are seeking an edge by constantly adapting to the changing marketplace," says Shakti Jakhar, a lead logistics research analyst from Technavio.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top six logistics market vendors

DB Schenker

DB Schenker mainly operates under two brands: Deutsche Post (Europe's leading postal service provider) and DHL, which is positioned worldwide with a range of freight transportation, international express, e-commerce, and supply chain management services.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DHL delivers around 64 million letters each working day in Germany. It provides various solutions to both business and private customers, ranging from a hybrid, physical, and electronic letters and merchandise to special services such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items.

Kuehne Nagel

Kuehne Nagel along with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services to customers in various industries worldwide. It provides its customers logistics services to various sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), aerospace, automotive, high-tech, oil and gas logistics, industrials, pharma and healthcare, and retail.

DSV

DSV is involved in the provision of transport and logistics services. It also provides various VAS, such as warehousing, supply chain management, customs clearance, shipment booking, and documentation and insurance.

C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson provides logistics solutions and multimodal transportation services, operating through a network of offices in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. It also provides a wide range of value-added logistics services, including freight consolidation, supply chain analysis, information reporting, and core carrier program management.

Rhenus

Rhenus provides logistics services, such as contract, freight, and port logistics and public transport. Rhenus also provides supply chain solutions and VAS that cover production, sourcing, and distribution of products, such as agricultural, building materials, books, vehicles, appliance, forest products, coal, metal, steel, furniture, and paper.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Tire Logistics Market 2017-2021

Cold Chain Market in China 2017-2021

Global Cash Logistics Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like packagingwarehouse and storage, and tags and labels. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006559/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com