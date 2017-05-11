Phase I Study Trends and Market Outlook to 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In much of the research, point was made to ask respondents for their outlook on market changes or trends they expect to occur regarding a specific topic. Keeping an eye on what is coming down the pike is critical to ensure the industry isn't moving forward without you. No one wants to be left in the dust which can happen quickly in the ever-changing pharmaceutical industry. To this end, a dedicated research effort to providing a broad view into the industry's perspectives on the clinical development market was used. For this report, 125 Phase I decision-makers were surveyed to gather their insights into where the Phase I market is expected to head over the next four years.

What You Will Learn:

- 4-year examination of the industry's Phase I market dynamics, such as study volume and outsourced spend, analyzed by study design (Interventional studies and Observational research) and by study type (Post-marketing Safety studies, Health Economics and Outcomes Research, and Expanded Access studies) - Average dollar value of outsourced Phase I studies and how this varies by sponsor size - How large, mid-size, Phase I specialists, and AMCs are selected for patient vs. healthy volunteer studies

- Global geographic trends in the placement of Phase I studies

How You Can Use This Report:

- Build your sales, marketing, and strategic plans using dependable industry figures

- Ensure your Phase I outsourcing practices are industry standard or better

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Methodology

3. Respondent Demographics And Qualifications

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Dynamics

- Spend on Phase I studies

- In-house Phase I units

- Outsourced proportion of Phase I spend

- Average value of outsourced Phase I study

- Forces impacting Phase I study volume

- Outsourced spend by provider type

- Provider Perceptions and Selection

- Departmental decision-making influence

- Preferred provider agreements

- Desired provider characteristics

- Top 3 provider selection attributes-simple

- vscomplex studies

- Trends and Predictions

- Geographic trends

- Study complexity

6. Study Data

- Phase I Study Volume and Design

- Spend on Phase I studies

- Forces positively impacting Phase I study volume

- Forces negatively impacting Phase I study volume

- Locations of Phase I studies

- Phase I study subjects

- Development stage assets vs marketed products

- In-house Phase I units

- Locations of Phase I units

- Number of beds at in-house Phase I units

- Adaptive trial use

- Phase I Outsourcing Practices

- Outsourced proportion of Phase I spend

- Benefits of using mid-size, multi-service CROs

- Benefits of using dedicated Phase I providers

- Benefits of using Academic Medical Centers

- Phase I activity outsourcing

- Forces with potential to increase outsourced proportion of Phase I work

- Forces with potential to decrease outsourced proportion of Phase I work

- Provider Perceptions and Selection

- Service provider familiarity

- Number of preferred providers

- Difficulty using non-preferred providers

- Service provider use

- Service provider preference

- Reason for service provider preference

- Desired provider characteristics

- Top considered providers-complex studies

- Provider selection attributes-complex studies

- Top considered providers-simple studies

- Provider selection attributes-simple studies

- Reasons providers lose bids

- Departmental decision-making influence

- Trends and Predictions

- Recruiting patient populations in China

- Recruiting healthy volunteers in China

- Recruiting patient populations in India

- Recruiting healthy volunteers in India

- Study complexity

- Access to clinic/bed space

- Change in study volume using patient populations

- Change in study volume executed in multiple sites/centers

- Change in study volume executed in multiple countries

- Change in study volume executed in hospitals or academic centers

- Demographics

- Company type

- Areas of responsibility

- Drug development responsibilities

- Respondent location

- Job title

- Recent outsourcing involvement

- Drug development involvement

- Drug development involvement by phase

