VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Remo Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RER) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Darren Devine has resigned as a Director of the Company. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Devine for his work with the Company and wish him every success in the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF REMO RESOURCES INC.

Stephen Kenwood, President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Remo Resources Inc.

Stephen Kenwood

President, CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

604-638-8063



