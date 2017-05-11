Technavio's latest report on the global noise detection and monitoring marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006590/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global noise detection and monitoring market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sarah Haque, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the power sector, says, "Noise detection and monitoring devices help detect and monitor high levels of noise. With increasing workplace safety and environmental concerns, the demand for noise detection and monitoring devices is increasing in the market

Vendors in the market are offering devices that are enabled with wireless connectivity, which will improve the performance of the product. This will increase the customer base of the market. However, emerging mobile apps can affect the market growth negatively as commercial end-users may switch to mobile apps that provide nearly accurate noise measurement.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global noise detection and monitoring marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Integration of wireless connectivity

Vendors in the market are focusing on offering products with wireless connectivity, which help the user to easily record, download, and retrieve data on noise assessment. Key vendors in the market are offering products with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. These features help connect the device to smartphones, tablets, or computers and monitor the noise levels remotely.

"Wireless connectivity also enables the user to remotely control the noise detection and monitoring device and receive notifications about battery life and memory capacity. These added benefits of the noise detection and monitoring devices will have a positive impact on the market," according to Sarah.

Provision of devices with intrinsic safety approvals

Noise detection and monitoring devices are used in various environments including industrial applications involving fire and explosions. Devices with intrinsic safety approvals can be used in such environments. Vendors are focusing on attaining this approval to increase the industrial customer base and the market share globally.

Various organizations such as Canadian Standards Association set the standards for the explosion and functional safety through Atmosphères Explosibles (ATEX) approvals, International Electrotechnical Commission System for Explosive Atmospheres (IECEx) Certification Body, and Monitoring Certification Scheme for equipment (MCERTS) Certification Body.

Vendor focus on advanced noise data management software

Noise detection and monitoring devices record information, which is analyzed by professionals to manage occupational and environmental hazards and ensure compliance with health and safety legislation. Vendors in the market are focusing on innovation and advanced noise data management software to increase the product performance and increase their market share.

For instance, 3M is offering products with a user-friendly interface, which are easy to learn and do not need extensive training to manage the recorded data. Advanced solutions for data management provide timely backups of noise detection data and help reduce occupational hazards.

The key vendors are as follows:

3M

Casella

Honeywell

Browse Related Reports:

Global Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2017-2021

Global Protective Workwear Market 2017-2021

Global Disposable Respirator Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like oil and gasenergy storage, and smart grid. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006590/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com