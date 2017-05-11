Research and Markets - Global DRAM Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Samsung Electronics, SK HYNIX & Micron Technology

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global DRAM market to grow at a CAGR of 1.46% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global DRAM Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is shift of DRAM market from PCs to mobile devices. The demand for DRAM is increasing in various devices ranging from servers to mobile devices. In 2006, nearly 65% of DRAM shipments were used in desktop or laptop. However, the shipment of DRAMs in PCs came down by less than 50% in 2016 and will fall to less than 40% by the end of 2017. With the rapid adoption of wireless mobile devices, the market is slowly and steadily entering a phase where computers will become redundant for daily uses and applications.

According to the report, one driver in market is faster product replacement cycle. In the current scenario, products such as smartphones and tablets are becoming obsolete in a short span of time. The rapid obsolescence is due to the quick launch of newer and advanced versions of smartphones and tablets by vendors. Therefore, consumers tend to replace the older versions of these devices with newer versions to access the latest technologies and functionalities. Currently, DDR4 is being used in the latest smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Google Pixel. Pricing for the fast-moving electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs is important for the OEMs.

Thus, these OEMs add new feature or upgrade the same product to either maintain the same price or increase the existing price. Apple, for instance, has kept very limited models in its smartphone product category and every year comes up with an upgraded version of iPhone. This motivates the DRAM manufacturers or other component suppliers to come up with an upgraded product at a very short period of time. This increases the demand for new and upgraded version of the DRAM components.

