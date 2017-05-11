New Director, Melissa M. Arnoldi, Elected to the Board and Eight Directors Re-Elected



Nasdaq Board Elects Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board



NEW YORK, 2017-05-11 01:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) stockholders today elected all nominated directors at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. All directors will serve one-year terms. Elected board members include:



-- Melissa M. Arnoldi, President of Technology Development, AT&T -- Charlene T. Begley, Former SVP & CIO, General Electric Company -- Steven D. Black, Co-CEO, Bregal Investments -- Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq -- Glenn H. Hutchins, Co-Founder, Silver Lake -- Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Center and Chairman, Borse Dubai and Dubai Financial Market -- Thomas A. Kloet, Former CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited -- Michael R. Splinter, Former Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc. -- Lars R. Wedenborn, CEO, FAM AB



Nasdaq stockholders also approved the following proposals:



-- The company's executive compensation on an advisory basis; -- An advisory vote to conduct future advisory votes on the company's executive compensation every year; and -- Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017.



The stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal relating to the right to act by written consent.



The Nasdaq Board of Directors today elected Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board.



About Michael R. Splinter: Chairman Splinter has served on the Nasdaq Board since 2008. He is currently a business and technology consultant. Chairman Splinter served as Executive Chairman of the Board of Applied Materials, a Nasdaq listed company, from 2009 to his retirement in 2015 and was CEO from 2003 to 2013. An engineer and technologist, Chairman Splinter is a 40-year veteran of the semiconductor industry. Prior to joining Applied Materials, he was an executive at Intel Corporation for 20 years. Chairman Splinter was elected to the National Academy of Engineers in 2017.



About Melissa M. Arnoldi: Ms. Arnoldi has been President of Technology Development at AT&T, a telecommunications company, since September 2016. Ms. Arnoldi has served in various capacities at AT&T since 2008 including: Senior Vice President, Technology Solutions & Business Strategy, from December 2014 to September 2016; Vice President, IT Strategy & Business Integration, from December 2012 to December 2014; and Assistant Vice President, IT from January 2008 to December 2012. Prior to AT&T, Ms. Arnoldi was a partner in the Communications & High Technology Industry Group at Accenture Ltd. from 2006-2008 serving in various other capacities from 1996-2008.



For additional biographical information on Nasdaq's board members, see the Nasdaq 2017 Proxy Statement.



