Iran Dairy Products Market By Type, By Organized vs. Unorganized, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2021 - Research and Markets

Iran Dairy Products Market to grow at a CAGR of over 22%, during the forecast period, which is attributable to increasing online presence of major market players offering dairy products and increasing westernization of food habits. In 2015, butter & margarine segment dominated Iran dairy products market, followed by drinking milk.

Market for dairy products in Iran witnessed significant growth during 2011-2015, on the back of increasing demand from various regions of the country and shift in consumer preferences from unpackaged dairy products to packaged dairy products. In addition, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles as well as growing popularity of western dairy products in Iran is projected to drive production and consumption of processed and packaged dairy products, across the country.

Increasing focus of Government of Iran to reduce economic dependence on oil & gas sector, is fueling investments for development of dairy farming and agriculture sectors. Recent upliftment of economic sanctions from Iran by the UN resulted in an open economy, facilitating trade and business with countries in Europe and North America. Consequently, various international dairy brands are expected to enter Iran in coming years and establish multiple milk collection and cooling centers in various provinces of the country, including rural areas.

Rising consumption of yogurt and cheese in the country can be attributed to increasing preference for such products over fresh/pasteurised milk as well as high consumption of doogh', a yogurt based beverage commonly served with Iranian meals. Moreover, Pegah Dairy Company, Kalleh Dairy Company, Mihan Dairy Group, Teen Dairy Products Co., and Pak Dairy Company are few of the leading players operating in Iran dairy products market and these companies offer a wide variety of dairy products through a well-established distribution network.



Increasing Demand for Packaged Dairy Products

Growing Demand for Yogurt and Sour milk

Changing Customer Preferences towards Organic Milk

Open Dairy Trade

Technology Upgradation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Dairy Products Market Outlook



5. Iran Dairy Products Market Outlook



6. Iran Butter & Margarine Market Outlook



7. Iran Drinking Milk Market Outlook



8. Iran Cheese Market Outlook



9. Iran Yogurt Market Outlook



10. Iran Ice Cream Market Outlook



11. Iran Other Dairy Products Market Outlook



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Import & Export Analysis



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. Iran Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape



Bel Rouzaneh Dairy Products Company (PJS).

Choopan Dairy

Damdaran Teen Dairy Products Co.

Domino Dairy & Ice Cream Co

Doosheh Dairy Company

Kalleh Dairy Company.

Mihan Dairy Group.

Pak Dairy Co.

Pegah Dairy Co.

Ramak Dairy Co

