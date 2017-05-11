sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,414 Euro		+0,069
+5,13 %
WKN: A1C70D ISIN: CA04016A1012 Ticker-Symbol: A8U 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGONAUT GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARGONAUT GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,351
1,392
10.05.
1,348
1,381
10.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARGONAUT GOLD INC
ARGONAUT GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARGONAUT GOLD INC1,414+5,13 %