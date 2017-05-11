TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) ("Argonaut", "Argonaut Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held May 10, 2017.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i) election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Company;

(ii) appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and

(iii) to have a shareholder advisory vote on the Corporation's Report on Executive Compensation ("Say on Pay").

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Outcome of Vote Shares Voted For Shares Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter C. Dougherty Elected 108,842,137 131,741 (99.88%) (0.12%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James E. Kofman Elected 108,635,035 338,843 (99.69%) (0.31%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Christopher R. Elected 108,633,135 340,743 Lattanzi (99.69%) (0.31%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Mordaunt Elected 108,630,057 343,821 (99.68%) (0.32%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dale C. Peniuk Elected 108,636,305 337,573 (99.69%) (0.31%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Audra B. Walsh Elected 108,769,080 204,798 (99.81%) (0.19%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ian Atkinson Elected 108,772,331 201,547 (99.82%) (0.18%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Corporation's meeting materials, including the Corporation's management information circular dated April 12th, 2017, which are accessible under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production activities. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and the construction stage San Agustin project in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration stage projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

Contacts:

Argonaut Gold Inc.

Dan Symons

Vice President, Investor Relations

416-716-6466

dan.symons@argonautgold.com



