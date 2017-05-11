sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,201 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0NBBU ISIN: JE00B29LFF73 Ticker-Symbol: 3HC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,211
0,244
10.05.
0,214
0,238
10.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD0,2010,00 %