CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX: GXE) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 31, 2017 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld --------------- --------------- ----------- ----- -------------- ---------- Raymond Cej Elected 98,900,261 97.83 2,190,261 2.17 Harry English Elected 100,058,603 98.98 1,031,919 1.02 Ingram Gillmore Elected 99,900,623 98.82 1,189,898 1.18 Donald Gray Elected 98,736,735 97.67 2,353,786 2.33 John O'Connell Elected 100,197,573 99.12 892,948 0.88 Kevin Olson Elected 100,209,114 99.13 881,408 0.87

For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results filed pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 on www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Gear Energy Ltd.

Ingram Gillmore

President & CEO

403-538-8463

igillmore@gearenergy.com



Gear Energy Ltd.

David Hwang

Vice President Finance & CFO

403-538-8437

dhwang@gearenergy.com

www.gearenergy.com



