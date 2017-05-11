CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Pulse Seismic Inc. ("Pulse" or the "Company") (TSX: PSD)(OTCQX: PLSDF) announced today the voting results from its annual meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on May 10, 2017. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2017 was elected as a director, with a vote being conducted by ballot:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daphne Corbett 38,242,564 99.91 35,806 0.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul Crilly 38,250,264 99.93 28,106 0.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Karen El-Tawil 38,233,789 99.88 44,581 0.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert Robotti 38,250,202 99.93 28,168 0.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clark Zentner 38,249,870 99.93 28,500 0.07 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The "Say on Pay" shareholder advisory vote on Pulse's approach to executive compensation was approved by 99.76% of the votes cast.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the second-largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 28,600 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 447,000 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Cana da Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada's oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

Contacts:

Pulse Seismic Inc.

Neal Coleman

President and CEO

(403) 237-5559 or Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559

info@pulseseismic.com



Pulse Seismic Inc.

Pamela Wicks

VP Finance and CFO

(403) 237-5559 or Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559

info@pulseseismic.com

www.pulseseismic.com



