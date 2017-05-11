CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announced today that all nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 23, 2017, were elected as directors of Freehold at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Calgary.

The results of the votes are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number % Number % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gary R. Bugeaud 76,592,480 99.73% 205,457 0.27% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter T. Harrison 76,609,092 99.75% 188,845 0.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- J. Douglas Kay 76,592,746 99.73% 205,191 0.27% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arthur N. Korpach 76,611,454 99.76% 186,483 0.24% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Susan M. MacKenzie 76,582,493 99.72% 215,444 0.28% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thomas J. Mullane 76,613,834 99.76% 184,103 0.24% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marvin F. Romanow 76,620,234 99.77% 177,703 0.23% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aidan M. Walsh 76,589,075 99.73% 208,862 0.27% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditors of Freehold with over 99% of the proxies received in favour of their appointment.

Freehold's primary focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. The majority of production comes from royalty interests (mineral title and gross overriding royalties). Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

Contacts:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

Matt Donohue

Manager, Investor Relations

403.221.0833 or tf. 1.888.257.1873

403.221.0888 (FAX)

mdonohue@rife.com

www.freeholdroyalties.com



