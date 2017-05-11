

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 2.907 trillion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That exceeded forecasts for 2.593 trillion yen and was up from 2.813 trillion yen in February.



The trade surplus came in at 865.5 billion yen, also topping expectations for 855.0 billion yen following the 1.076 trillion yen surplus in the previous month.



Exports were up 13.1 percent on year to 7.165 trillion yen, while imports climbed 15.4 percent to 6.300 trillion yen.



