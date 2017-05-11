MONROVIA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Cantech Holding, Inc., formerly Reve Technologies, Inc., (OTC PINK: BSSP) (the "Company" or "Cantech") a development stage immunotherapeutic based technology company today announced it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") between TCM Group ("TCM") and Cantech Intl. Group Mexico ("CIGM"), a to be newly formed unit of Cantech Holding, Inc. for the construction of a manufacturing facility in the city of Tijuana B.C. Mexico. Updating the previously reported August 19, 2016 announcement, and based on several months of discussion and developments the resulting new collaborative joint venture now directly between the principle scientists entities proposes i) TCM will manufacture the specific compound T Cell Modulator and ii) CIGM will manufacture the specific compound Irreversible Pepsin Fraction to be marketed and sold as a newly combined treatment as well as for individual compound applications. All products require authorization to manufacture and sale under the health and sanitary legal framework of Mexico.

Dr. Hector Zepeda Lopez on behalf of TCM, and Harry Zhabilov, CSO of Cantech Holding and on behalf of CIGM will endeavor to form a new compound from the combination of the two existing treatments, T Cell Modulator and the Irreversible Pepsin Fraction to become a registered medicine as part of the application with COFEPRIS for approval and integration into the current Human Studies of the T Cell Modulator to fast track the approval process.

The primary focus of the new compound will be for inclusion in the Health Department of Mexico City "Doctor at Home Program" which has indicated the potential acceptance of Dr. Zepeda's treatment protocol. The "Doctor at Home Program" has been very successful and it is now being franchised to other government health organizations in central and South American countries. Through the joint venture the new compound would be produced for commercial sales nationwide in the United Mexican States and in other Latin American countries participating in the Doctor at Home Program spearheaded by Mexico.

About Canteck Pharma, Inc. IPF for Cancer treatment

Immunotherapy has the potential to provide an alternative and/or complementary treatment in combination with other immune base therapy for several types of cancer. The advantage of immunotherapy over radiation and chemotherapy is that it can act specifically against the tumor without causing normal tissue damage. Current data indicates that immune protection against all cancer requires the generation of a potent cellular immune response against a unique tumor antigen expressed by the malignant cell. As a consequence successful immune protection first requires a unique antigen expressed in the tumor cells (tumor specific antigen) and second, an induction of a potent T-cell immune response, targeted to the tumor antigen.

Unfortunately the immune system by itself can't recognize specific tumor antigens and reject them; however recent advances have revealed that certain proteins binding with specific tumor antigens can be recognized by the immune system, this is what IPF does.

IPF proteins attach to tumor antigens, creating super-antigens (Sags), which increases the number of antibodies against the malignant cells and induces a potent T-cell immune response targeted to the tumor antigen. For a stronger immune response, IPF may be paired with different kinds of adjuvants such as IL-2, IL-6, IL-12 or other cytokines. Another form of immunotherapy can also provide active immunization, which allows for amplification of the immune response. In addition, vaccines can generate a memory immune response. Recent advances have revealed that any cellular protein (expressed in virally infected cells or cancer cells) can be recognized by the immune system if those proteins are presented to the immune system in a form that results in an activation rather than ignorance or tolerance to the antigen. In addition, T-cells rather than B-cells are usually responsible for this recognition.

It is important to point out that when we discuss vaccines for cancer we are referring to treatment rather than prevention, because the antigens expressed by tumor cells (which are the immunogens recognized by the immune system) are not yet known. Attaching known proteins will increase the number of antibodies to fight against them.

This mechanism of action will give us an exact answer (known antigens we have to make known for immune system). In contrast we can use vaccines to prevent infectious diseases because the antigens expressed the causative agent -- fraction and/or its proteins that can attach, serve as the immunogen are already known.

About Cantech Holding, Inc. (f/k/a Reve Technologies, Inc.)

www.cantechholding.com

The Company was incorporated on May 11, 2010 (Date of Inception) under the laws of the State of Nevada, as Bassline Productions, Inc. On March 21, 2014 the Company amended its articles of incorporation and changed its name to Reve Technologies, Inc. and investing to develop and market emerging hardware, mobile and web applications later establishing a new Capital Purchase Division. The Company is now a transitioning forward with the acquisition of an Exclusive License Agreement for Patented Technology for Irreversible Pepsin Fraction (IPF) specific to the Cancer indication only, for Mexico with privately held immune-oncology and Therapeutics company. Through the terms for the Company's Exclusive Sub Licensing Agreement with Canteck Pharma, Inc. we will focus on the development, manufacture and commercialize our lead product Irreversible Pepsin Fraction (IPF) specific to the Cancer indication only, for Mexico. The Company changed its name to Cantech Holding, Inc. effective on May 27, 2016 and its domicile to Wyoming from Nevada also effective on May 27, 2016.

About TCM, the TCM Group, Dr. Hector Zepeda Lopez Ph. D. and Mario Rodriguez Ph.D.

The collaboration and association with TCM merits a description of the principal members of the TCM group, starting with Dr. Zepeda Lopez holder of the Influenza virus H1N1 vaccine patent and developed for the 2009 pandemic outbreak in Mexico, Dr. Zepeda holds 6 Ph.Ds. and has had post-doctoral stays at Sick Children Hospital, Microbiology Section Toronto Canada,Health Science Center Molecular Biology Dept. Texas University USA, Karolinska Institute Molecular Diagnostic Dept. Stockholm Sweden, Pasteur Institute Molecular Pathogenesis Dept. Paris France and the Center of Development Vaccine Baltimore USA 1997. Also integrating the TCM group is Mario Rodriguez Ph.D. and scientist and engineer with vast experience in physic, electronic, optical technologies, state of the technology set up and manufacturing, with degrees from San Diego State University and the University of California Irvine, as well as a Ph.D. from the Imperial College in London. Mario currently participates directing the manufacturing efforts of highly specialized defense systems for several contractors, his expertise in GMP and highly specialized and regulated facilities setup and organization is of the most important usefulness in this endeavor.

TCM is capable of modulating the immune response through activation of specific molecules involved in controlling innate immunity termed "toll like receptors". Clinical data has been generated in a variety of immunologically-associated conditions including multiple sclerosis, viral infections, and cancer. In vitro data demonstrates consistent production of immune modulatory cytokines including interferons and interleukins after treatment of immune cells with TCM.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Cantech Holding, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cantech Holding, Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Cantech Holding, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Public Relations and Shareholder Information



Name:

Dennis Alexander

CEO

Phone: (602) 326-7371

Email: info@cantechholding.com



