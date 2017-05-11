

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 514.531 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



Excluding trusts, lending also advanced an annual 3.0 percent to 447.634 trillion yen - again unchanged and matching forecasts.



Lending from trusts gained 2.8 percent to 66.896 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks spiked 14.7 percent to 2.207 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX