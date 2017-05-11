

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.907 trillion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - down 2.2 percent on year.



The headline figure exceeded forecasts for 2.593 trillion yen and was up from 2.813 trillion yen in February.



The trade surplus came in at 865.5 billion yen, also topping expectations for 855.0 billion yen following the 1.076 trillion yen surplus in the previous month.



Exports were up 13.1 percent on year to 7.165 trillion yen after coming in at 6.333 trillion yen a month earlier.



Imports climbed 15.4 percent to 6.300 trillion yen after showing 5.257 trillion yen in February.



The capital account showed a deficit of 31.5 billion yen following the 1.19 billion yen shortfall in the previous month.



The financial account had a surplus of 5.024 trillion yen, up from 1.775 trillion yen a month earlier.



Also on Thursday, the Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in April, coming in at 514.531 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



Excluding trusts, lending also advanced an annual 3.0 percent to 447.634 trillion yen - again unchanged and matching forecasts.



Lending from trusts gained 2.8 percent to 66.896 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks spiked 14.7 percent to 2.207 trillion yen.



