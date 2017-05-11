

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) announced the discontinuation of ASP8273 treatment arm in the the late-stage SOLAR trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ASP8273 versus erlotinib/gefitinib for the 1st line treatment metastatic or advanced unresectable non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC harboring sensitizing epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR mutation.



Following a recommendation by the trial's Independent Data Monitoring Committee or IDMC, Astellas is voluntarily closing study randomization and is informing investigators that ASP8273 treatment must be discontinued. Astellas is also planning to terminate future development programs for ASP8273 in NSCLC following its governance process.



