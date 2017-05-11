Shipbuilding Market Analysis 2017: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts Report - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The shipbuilding industry is responsible for the design and construction of oceangoing vessels all around the world. The shipbuilding industry is involved in the construction and modification of ships and these operations are carried out in specialized facilities called shipyards. Shipbuilding process starts with inquiries from customers, followed by completion of various processes until the vessel is completed. It takes at least 2 years to complete the manufacturing of a ship.

The major factors that contribute in the growth of the industry include global seaborne trade, growing urbanization, accelerating economic development, rise in crude steel production and growing demand of eco-friendly ships. The key trends observed within the industry include introduction of shipbuilding robotics, ship launching air bags, rising demand of LNG fueled engines and green shipbuilding technology. However, the industry is also witnessing many hindrances including risk of cyber breaches, write-downs on existing backlogs and environmental regulations.

The shipbuilding industry is marked by its global presence, with ships being built in industrialized regions such as Japan, Europe, South Korea and China. The geographical distribution of new ship construction has shown strong changes starting from the original dominance of Europe to an increased role for Asian countries such as South Korea, Japan and China. At the demand side, purchases are still dominated by European buyers in many segments.

The report "Global Shipbuilding Market" provides in-depth analysis of the shipbuilding market on a global scale with detailed information regarding the key regional markets which includes South Korea, China and Japan. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The four major players in the industry, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries are being profiled.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Shipbuilding Market - An Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Types of Ships

1.3 Shipbuilding Process

1.4 Shipbuilding Cycle

1.5 Value Chain Analysis

1.6 Capacity Measurement Units

2. Global Shipbuilding Market Analysis

2.1 Global Shipbuilding New Orders

2.2 Global Shipbuilding New Orders by Region

2.3 Global Shipbuilding Completions

2.4 Global Shipbuilding Completions by Region

2.5 Global Shipbuilding Orderbook

2.6 Global Shipbuilding Orderbook by Region

2.7 Global Merchant Fleets Forecast

2.8 Global Commercial Vessel Orders by Volume

2.9 Global Commercial Vessel Orders Share by Region

2.10 Global Commercial Vessel Deliveries

2.11 Global Commercial Vessel Deliveries by Region

3. Market Segment Analysis

3.1 Tankers

3.2 Bulk Carrier

3.3 Containers

3.4 LNG Carriers

3.5 LPG Carriers

3.6 Special Vessels

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Korea

4.2 China

4.3 Japan

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.2 Market Trends

5.3 Challenges

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Shipbuilding Orderbook by Company (March 2016)

6.2 Korean Shipbuilding and Offshore Order Run-rates by Company

7. Company Profiles

