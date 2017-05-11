

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Orient Paper Inc. (ONP), a manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, reported that its net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $1.7 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to net loss of $1.4 million or loss of $0.06 per share, for the same period of the prior year.



Revenue decreased by 9.4% to $25.3 million, primarily attributable to decrease in overall sales volume and partially offset by increase in blended average selling prices, particularly for CMP products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX