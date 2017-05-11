Marcus Hiles - Plans to Invest into Properties in Houston's Woodlands and Coastal Areas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / With keen ability for predicting market trends, famed Texas developer and investor Marcus Hiles began his distinguished career developing affordable properties that offered upscale amenities. To date his companies manage and own over 15,000 townhomes and apartments across Texas. His vision for offering luxury homes to working class Texans revolutionized the Dallas real estate landscape. Now, Hiles is taking his property expertise and focusing on the areas poised for exponential growth - Woodlands and coastal regions of Houston.

There has been much speculation about how President-elect Donald Trump will affect real estate policies when he enters office in January. Many investors are looking forward to having a businessman in the role of President of the United States, believing this is an opportunity to lessen many of the regulations being applied to businesses. Even with his extensive background in real estate, Trump has been mostly silent about what his impact in this area will be. According to a recent Forbes article written by Lawrence Yun, the Chief Economist of National Association of REALTORS, one of Trump's biggest influences on the property industry could be changes in some form to the Dodd-Frank financial regulation. "A clear positive would be the lifting of compliance costs imposed on small-sized banks. Around 10,000 local and community banks have traditionally been the source of funding for construction and land development loans. With less regulatory burden, these small banks can make more loans and will boost home building activity - something that is needed in the current housing situation."

The growing municipality of Houston ranks as the fourth largest metro area in the United States, coming in just behind New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Nearly half of all Fortune 500 energy companies are headquartered here, giving the city unparalleled influence in the global energy industry. Much of Houston's job and population growth has been driven by the energy industry. The expansion of the Panama Canal also offers big benefits to the city, where industrial giants strive to beat West Coast competitors in attaining foreign goods. The Port of Houston is the second busiest port in the United States, quickly becoming competitive with the Port of Los Angeles for trade and jobs. And the Texas Medical Center, sitting just three miles south of downtown, has over 100,000 employees and includes facilities such as hospitals, research institutions, nursing programs, pharmacy schools, and a dental school.

Active in the real estate market for over twenty-five years, Marcus Hiles is a graduate of Pepperdine University and Rice University with a deep commitment to education. His philanthropic contributions include over $2.5 million donated to various K-12 initiatives, after school programs, and job placement programs. Coming from humble beginnings as the son of an inner city minister, Hiles funded three large Churches in Texas as well as his home state of Massachusetts. He also underwrote a $13 million environmentally impactful tree planting initiative. Marcus Hiles is driven by his unwavering commitment to create communities and improve the lives of others.

