

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that its shareholders adopted all resolutions submitted to vote. The Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of Sanofi was held today at the Palais des Congrès in Paris under the chairmanship of Serge Weinberg.



The shareholders approved the individual Company and consolidated financial statements for the year 2016. At the General Meeting, shareholders decided the distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of 2.96 euros per share with payment as of May 18, 2017.



The General Meeting also renewed as Director Fabienne Lecorvaisier and approved the appointment of Bernard Charlès and Melanie Lee as independent Directors, for a term of four years, i.e., until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year 2020.



Following the General Meeting, the new Board of Directors is comprised of 14 members, of whom six are women.



The composition of the committees remains unchanged.



