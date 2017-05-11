

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) noted the Australian Government's proposed introduction of a bank levy to be applied from 1 July 2017 to major Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions or ADIs, with assessed liabilities exceeding $A100 billion.



Based on the information available in the Budget, Macquarie understand the proposed levy of 0.06% per annum will apply to relevant ADIs' liabilities, less Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) and deposits protected by the Financial Claims Scheme.



Macquarie noted that, at this stage, the impact on Macquarie is unclear. It is uncertain whether the proposed levy will apply to Macquarie Bank Limited's statutory liabilities, funded balance sheet or whether liabilities relating to foreign businesses or subsidiaries will be also be included.



