

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) is temporarily suspending flights of its new 737 Max jetliner due to a potential manufacturing flaw in the engines.



Boeing and its engine supplier, a venture of General Electric Co. and Safran SA, are rushing to understand the problem ahead of the aircraft's first delivery, which remains scheduled for later this month.



Boeing said a possible quality defect in the Leap engine's low-pressure turbine discs was discovered during inspections and hadn't affected flight testing of the upgraded 737.



Boeing has secured 3,700 orders for the 737 Max, powered by Leap engines made by the CFM joint venture between General Electric Co. and Safran SA.



