

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of May 10, 2017.



GAINERS



1. Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)



Gained 36.52% to close Wednesday's (May 10) trading at $4.00.



News: The Company reported Q1, 2017 results and provided clinical and business update



Net Loss for Q1, 2017 is approximately $7.6 million or $0.68 per share compared to a loss of roughly $6.6 million or $0.93 per share on a split adjusted basis in the year-ago quarter.



As of March 31, 2017, the Company had about $2.58 million of debt outstanding compared to $3.8 million at December 31, 2016.



Recent event:



A 1-for-13 reverse stock split was implemented in January 2017 to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price condition and thereby fulfill all of the NASDAQ Capital Market continued listing requirements.



Near-term catalyst:



-- The Company expects results from its phase II trial of NSI-189 for the treatment of major depressive disorder in the third quarter of this year, 4 months ahead of schedule.



2. TearLab Corp. (TEAR)



Gained 27.59% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.59.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst:



-- The Company is slated to report first quarter 2017 financial results after market close on Monday, May 15, 2017.



3. PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC (PRTO)



Gained 23.08% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.60.



News: The Company's investigational treatment, Vonapanitase, has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for increasing arteriovenous fistula secondary patency and use for hemodialysis in patients on or expected to initiate hemodialysis.



PROTEON also reported narrower-than-expected loss for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.



Net loss for the first quarter of 2017 narrowed to $6.5 million or $0.39 per share from $6.6 million or $0.40 per share for the first quarter of 2016. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the Company to incur a loss of $0.42 per share.



Near-term catalysts:



-- Enroll 24 patients in phase I trial of Vonapanitase in patients with peripheral artery disease before the end of 2017.



-- Complete enrollment of 600 patients in phase III study of Vonapanitase in patients with chronic kidney disease, dubbed PATENCY-2, in the first quarter of 2018.



4. Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)



Gained 20.09% to close Wednesday's trading at $8.43.



News: The Company reported positive top-line results from part 2 of its phase III study of Binimetinib plus Encorafenib for BRAF-mutant melanoma.



In the phase III study, dubbed COLUMBUS, the median progression free survival for patients on combination of Binimetinib plus Encorafenib was 12.9 months versus 9.2 months for patients on Encorafenib alone.



Binimetinib and Encorafenib are investigational medicines of Array BioPharma.



The Company is planning to file an NDA for Binimetinib plus Encorafenib in June or July 2017.



5. Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)



Gained 17.26% to close Wednesday's trading at $13.25.



News: Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences have expanded their collaboration evaluating Bristol-Myers' Opdivo in combination with Calithera's CB-839 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma.



The two companies already have a collaboration to evaluate Opdivo in combination with CB-839 in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).



CB-839 is currently in phase 1/2 clinical studies.



6. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)



Gained 17.06% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.98.



News: The Company reported Q1, 2017 results and provided corporate update



Near-term catalysts:



The Company's investigational drug PRS-343 is all set to enter phase I multi-ascending dose study involving HER2-positive solid tumors representing unmet medical needs (such as breast, gastrointestinal and bladder cancers) in the first half of 2017. Pieris owns worldwide commercial rights for PRS-343.



Pieris' lead respiratory program, PRS-060, is set to enter a first-in-man clinical trial later this year.



7. Impax Laboratories Inc. (IPXL)



Gained 16.55% to close Wednesday's trading at $16.55.



News: The Company reported first quarter 2017 results.



Although the first quarter results are nothing to boast about due to a challenging macro environment, the Company has initiated a series of actions that are designed to improve manufacturing and R&D efficiencies, capitalize on growth opportunities, improve profitability and mitigate current challenges.



LOSERS



1. Concordia International Corp. (CXRX)



Lost 30.18% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.45.



News: The Company reported first quarter 2017 results



Net loss from continuing operations is $78.8 million or $1.54 per share in Q1, 2017 on revenue of $160.5 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the Company to earn $0.31 per share on revenue of $166.43 million.



The Company had reported net loss from continuing operations of $4.8 million or $0.09 per share and revenue of $228.5 million in the year-ago comparable quarter.



2. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)



Lost 19.84% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.06.



News: The Company reported Q1 results



Net loss for the first quarter of 2017 is $8.30 million or $0.38 per share on total revenue of $1.44 million. This compares with a net loss of $3.65 million or $0.44 per share and revenue of $8.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



3. DERMIRA INC. (DERM)



Lost 15.21% to close Wednesday's trading at $27.27.



News: The Company has priced its offering of $250 million of 3.00% convertible senior notes.



The initial conversion rate will be 28.2079 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $35.45 per share). The sale of the notes is expected to close on May 16, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.



As of March 31, 2017, Dermira had cash of $433.1 million, no debt and 41.5 million common shares outstanding.



Near-term catalysts:



-- Submit an NDA to the FDA for glycopyrronium tosylate for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in the second half of 2017. -- Submission of marketing applications by UCB in the United States, Europe and Canada for Cimzia for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis in the third quarter of 2017. If approved, Dermira would have marketing responsibilities in the United States and Canada.



Cimzia is currently approved and marketed by Belgium-based biopharmaceutical firm UCB Pharma S.A. for the treatment of numerous inflammatory diseases like Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis in adults in multiple countries, including the United States.



-- Announce topline results from phase III clinical trials of Olumacostat Glasaretil in patients with acne vulgaris, dubbed CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2, in the first half of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX