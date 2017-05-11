

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday in cautious trades following the mixed lead from Wall Street and a rebound in crude oil prices overnight.



The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session, following a rebound in banking stocks and as resources stocks advanced on higher commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 46.70 points or 0.79 percent to 5,922.10, off a high of 5,922.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 42.00 points or 0.71 percent to 5,953.10.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding almost 2 percent and Rio Tinto is up 0.5 percent, while Fortescue Metals is losing more than 2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is adding 0.3 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 1 percent after gold prices rebounded overnight.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is rising almost 1 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are adding more than 1 percent each following the overnight surge in crude oil prices.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.7 percent to 1.2 percent.



Commonwealth Bank said it has promoted Coen Jonker to group executive for international financial services, effective July 1. He will succeed Rob Jesudason, who will take over as the bank's CFO.



Cochlear said it has agreed to buy U.S.-based audiology software company Sycle for $78 million. The hearing implant maker's shares are rising 0.2 percent.



GrainCorp reported a first-half profit that more than quadrupled from last year, reflecting a large grain harvest and higher export volumes. The bulk grain handler's shares are rising more than 7 percent.



Myer Holdings reported a 3.3 percent decline in sales for the third quarter, while comparable store sales fell 2 percent. The department store chain's shares are losing more than 3 percent.



Vita Group, which operates Telstra retail stores, said it has suspended plans to open new premises and may instead sell or close some of its stores as the telco company reorganizes its retail network. Shares of Vita are falling almost 31 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7367, up from US$0.7356 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is modestly higher, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and higher crude oil prices. Investors are cautious as they digested a raft of local economic data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 26.72 points or 0.13 percent to 19,926.81, off a high of 19,948.63 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Toshiba is rising 0.4 percent and Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent, while Sony and Canon are declining almost 1 percent each.



Among automakers, Toyota is down more than 1 percent and Honda is lower by 0.2 percent. On Wednesday, Toyota reported a 21 percent decline in fiscal 2017 profit, forecast lower results in fiscal 2018 and resolved to buy back up to 250 billion yen of its common stock.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing almost 1 percent while JXTG Holdings is declining 0.6 percent.



Shares of Takata are down almost 1 percent after the airbag maker reported a full-year loss that widened from the prior year, marking its third straight year of losses.



Among the other major gainers, Yokogawa Electric is rising almost 10 percent, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is gaining almost 8 percent and Taiyo Yuden is higher by more than 6 percent.



On the flip side, Shinsei Bank is losing more than 8 percent, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings is down more than 6 percent and Sumitomo Heavy Industries is lower by more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a current account surplus of 2.907 trillion yen in March. That exceeded forecasts for 2.593 trillion yen and was up from 2.813 trillion yen in February.



The trade surplus came in at 865.5 billion yen, also topping expectations for 855.0 billion yen following the 1.076 trillion yen surplus in the previous month.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in April, coming in at 514.531 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



Japan will also release April numbers for bankruptcies and the eco watchers survey today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Taiwan are all higher, while Shanghai is modestly lower. The markets in Indonesia are closed on Thursday in observance of Wesak Day.



On Wall Street, stocks again closed mixed on Wednesday amid political uncertainty on the heels of President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey. Traders also seemed somewhat reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key reports on retail sales and producer and consumer prices in the coming days.



While the Dow edged down 32.67 points or 0.2 percent to 20,943.11, the Nasdaq inched up 8.56 points or 0.1 percent to 6,129.14 and the S&P 500 crept up 2.71 points or 0.1 percent to 2,399.63.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both inched up by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures surged higher Wednesday after a significant drawdown in U.S. stockpiles raised hopes the global supply glut will be alleviated. WTI crude oil for June delivery jumped $1.45 or 3.2 percent to close at $47.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



