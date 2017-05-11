

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil Chemical Company announced that its Singapore affiliate has reached an agreement with Jurong Aromatics Corporation Pte Ltd to acquire its plant located on Jurong Island in Singapore.



The plant, one of the largest in the world with an annual production capacity of 1.4 million tonnes, presents operational and logistical synergies for ExxonMobil's integrated refining and petrochemical complex nearby. The company expects to complete the transaction in the second half of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX