

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) will buy Straight Path Communications Inc. (STRP)) for more than $3 billion, after beating rival AT&T Inc. (T) in an unusually intense bidding war for the wireless-spectrum holder, the wall street journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



A deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the report said.



AT&T last month said it planned to buy Straight Path for $1.6 billion in stock, including liabilities. On Monday, Verizon agreed to pay $3.1 billion in stock for the company, an offer that AT&T has declined to match, the report said.



